Pest company treating one of the worst bed bug infestations in Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a severe case of bed bugs in the West Valley. Burns Pest Elimination says an elderly widow in Sun City called them a couple of weeks ago after two other companies tried to get rid of the bugs from her home. “This is one of the worst we’ve ever seen,” Burns Pest Elimination spokesman Mike Boyle said. “The bed bugs were an inch or inch and a half deep in the carpet. It was horrible.”

Boyle says the woman has lived among tens of thousands of bugs. For five years, she has tried to get rid of them, but two other companies failed. While they may have made a dent or killed most of the bugs, it only takes a few to reproduce quickly and create another infestation. “If you just leave one female or a male and female alive, that’s all it takes to create a new breeding population,” Boyle said. “They just put up with it for a long time. That we see a lot of.”

Finding the pests early on is key. The first signs are blood spots on your bed sheets and bite marks on your skin. The bugs are small, and their eggs are tough for humans to see because of their light color and tiny size. Eventually, they can find another place inside your home to hide. Boyle says the stigma around bed bugs prevents many people from calling for help until they’re infested with bugs. “What we see a lot is people are so embarrassed by the problem. Theyre so ashamed they somehow think it’s their fault,” he said.

Boyle says it’s best to call as soon as you find a bed bug or think you have them. The earlier you get treatment, the easier it is to kill the bugs, and the cheaper it will be. For this case in Sun City, Burns Pest Elimination will crank the heat up to 130 degrees for six hours to kill the bugs. It’s supposed to be the final solution to prevent the bug from coming back. “Don’t wait or it’s going to get really expensive and really hard,” Boyle said.

Bed bugs have been increasing in population since the 1990s, according to Boyle. He says each year, there are more and more. He says it is a problem that will not go away. Bed bugs are good “hitchhikers” and can spread easily when people travel.

