Part of US 60 to shut down for weekend construction in East Valley

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a portion of eastbound US 60 will be closed for construction.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up for East Valley drivers — part of a major freeway will be closed for construction this weekend. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes before hitting the road.

Only one freeway closure is scheduled this weekend. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be shut down at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive will also close.

In addition, two ramps in the Phoenix area will be shut down as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. The southbound lanes of State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 10 will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for a traffic shift. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will also shut down.

To see a list of closures and information about detours, click or tap here.

