Paradise Valley Community College opens store to help students dress for success

The store, located on campus, is designed to help PVCC students dress for success. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) College is expensive, and students don’t always have a lot of extra cash to spend on their wardrobes. That’s why an East Valley college has a new resource to help them out, and that is Something Good!

Paradise Valley Community College says about 70 percent of its students work while going to school. And now, the school has opened a boutique where students can get a free outfit to prepare for job interviews and, eventually, new careers.

The non-profit Dress for Success Phoenix is partnering with PVCC to open a studio that’s full of shoes and clothes. Some students say this is helping them feel more confident and ready to find their next career.

“Because I was here, I couldn’t afford clothes. I couldn’t afford things,” said Marilyn Grimsley, a PVCC student. “I can just imagine other people walking out, you know, that are in need. And I can go to an interview looking very professional.”

In addition to suiting appointments, Dress for Success Phoenix also does career counseling and services. It also helps clients with resumes, cover letters and more. Find more information on its services here.

