Mobile trailer offering homeless in Phoenix a chance to shower, do laundry

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona has one of the worst homelessness crises in the nation, with that population growing 23% between 2020 and 2022. One man is on a mission to make a difference with a self-built mobile laundry and shower trailer he takes around the Valley three times a week. “We provide showers, laundry, haircuts, new clothing, food and employment to those experiencing homelessness,” said Robert Thornton of Cloud Covered Streets.

Thornton believes those are just some of the basic necessities many people never have to think about going without. However, he knows for others, those are luxuries. “When you’re on the streets, you don’t have too many good days,” Thornton said. He created the nonprofit in hopes he could make people’s day just a little bit better.

Thornton believes one of the things the community may not understand about homelessness is how easy it is to find yourself in that situation and how difficult it can be for people to get back on their feet. It’s that same message a new documentary is looking to convey. Robert Craig, founder of Robert Craig Films, will soon release No Address, a film that sheds light on the human side of homelessness.

The movie is just one part of a combination of five inspiring productions that, in addition to the film, include a documentary, book, music, and interactive resource guide, all focused on homelessness and geared to inspire action.

The Big 5 Campaign also integrates “The Big 5 Giveback.” Robert Craig Films is pledging $1 million from the Robert Craig Foundation, along with 50% of the net proceeds from all five productions, to assist nonprofits addressing homelessness. Cloud Covered Streets will be a beneficiary.

For a nonprofit, that kind of exposure and money is life-changing. “It’s $400,000 a year to keep our trailer on the streets,” Thornton said. “We have a trailer in Fort Worth (Texas) that we launched in January 2022, and we’re currently building our third trailer. It’s probably going to end up in Tucson. So we’re going to have another trailer here in Arizona.”

A long-term goal through Cloud Covered Streets is to connect clients with jobs and housing, both things Thornton believes begin with confidence. “The people that we see when they first show up and then the person that leaves are two completely different people, and not just the way they look but the way they feel. They get such a massive self-esteem boost,” he said.

