Mesa-area volunteer wins Pay It Forward award

NEAR MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at the Leisure World Retirement Community near Mesa to Pat Watkins, who is loved by all in her neighborhood.

“I have been here for many years. Pat has been at every activity there is. She is not here to enjoy it. She is working, serving and she makes all the decorations. She does it all,” said George Miller, Leisure World resident.

Watkins does all she can to help others. She’s one of those people who always greets you with a smile and a warm welcome. If there is an event like a morning coffee meeting, Watkins is there to help. Because of her hard work, the folks at Leisure World wanted to show their appreciation.

We walked up to Pat and surprised her. “Well, everybody in here agrees with me that when something needs to be done, you′re are the first one doing it. You have a smile on your face and you′re at every activity there is. We all appreciate everything you do. Congratulations, you are getting the Pay It Forward award,” said Miller.

It’s a blessing to have a neighbor like Watkins. You can tell she appreciated the nomination. Moving to Leisure World, Watkins learned the positive feeling you get when you do things for others. “A lady moved next door and she was in her 90s. She couldn’t drive and we became the best of friends. I was able to do so much for her, take her to buy groceries etc. That’s when I realized how much it meant to her and how much it meant to give back,” said Watkins.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.