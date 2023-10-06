Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have made an arrest for a stabbing that left a man dead last month in north Phoenix. Police say 38-year-old Norris Robert Kyle Berry was taken into custody for the homicide on Thursday.

On Sept. 27, around 3:30 p.m., officers arrived near 26th Avenue and Thunderbird Road and found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His identity has not been released.

It’s unclear what led police to Berry or how he was found. He was booked on multiple charges, including murder.

