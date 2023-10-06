Your Life
Local First Arizona’s business catches fire just before its fall festival

Local First Arizona is facing some new challenges when it comes to putting on its annual fall festival after a fire damaged it's Phoenix office.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just before midnight on Oct. 3, Local First Arizona’s building in downtown Phoenix went up in flames. The outside and inside of the building sustained damage and left their office in complete disarray. “The fire broke through and made a big mess in the space our team operates in,’ said Thomas Barr, the vice president of Local First Arizona.

The damage comes just weeks before the nonprofit’s annual fall festival. Since 2003, the festival has brought local businesses and Arizonans together to support our local economy. “It really hurts us because we’re four weeks out from our fall festival, and it kind of hinders our operations, if you will, and how we manage getting ready for that event coming up,” Barr said.

Barr said the building is still standing thanks to Phoenix Fire and nearby neighbors. Over the next several weeks, they will be doing repairs on their building, but Barr said their insurance will cover all the damage. Local First Arizona will still have its fall fest despite the challenges and encourages everyone to come out and shop local.

Arizona’s Family contacted Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire for more information. Phoenix Fire said they sent out an investigative task force on Oct. 6 to determine the cause of the fire. For more information on Local First Arizona and its fall festival, click or tap here. 

