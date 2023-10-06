Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Intersection closed after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy west Phoenix intersection has been shut down following a motorcycle crash early Friday morning.

Phoenix police say the crash happened at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 a.m. All directions are closed as the investigation is ongoing. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The motorcyclist’s current condition is unknown.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

You may already be using AI more than you realize.
Different ways to use AI for your benefit
Two of the 55 dogs seized from a Chandler woman's home are now headed back to California, where...
Dogs seized from Chandler home headed to California
The shooting happened at a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.
Alleged intruder shot, killed by homeowner during break-in at Phoenix home
The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the suspect in the chest during the break-in.
Suspected intruder shot by homeowner at Phoenix home
The different organization in San Diego and Tucson just want to know that the pets are OK.
250+ pets missing after Tucson shelter gives them to unlicensed Phoenix-area rescue