Intersection closed after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy west Phoenix intersection has been shut down following a motorcycle crash early Friday morning.

Phoenix police say the crash happened at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 a.m. All directions are closed as the investigation is ongoing. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The motorcyclist’s current condition is unknown.

Officers are currently investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle rider at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. All directions of travel at the intersection have been closed down while this incident is investigated. pic.twitter.com/A7N09mL1FD — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 6, 2023

