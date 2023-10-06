Intersection closed after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy west Phoenix intersection has been shut down following a motorcycle crash early Friday morning.
Phoenix police say the crash happened at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 a.m. All directions are closed as the investigation is ongoing. There is no estimated time for reopening.
The motorcyclist’s current condition is unknown.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.