How did we do? Buckeye Police launch feedback survey for 911 callers

The Buckeye Police Department is sending out survey links following 911 and other calls asking people about their experience.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Buckeye Police Department wants more “customer” feedback after service and 911 calls, so it’s implementing a new program.

Starting this month, people who call Buckeye police will receive a text within three days of the call with a link to a survey asking for comments and concerns about how officers and employees responded. The department hopes it’ll help create a better relationship between the community and police and increase better call responses.

Buckeye Police says it’s the first Valley law enforcement agency to do this. They call the community engagement tool My90 because 10% of police interaction is on the call to dispatch or talking to an officer. The other 90% are follow-up questions with officers about what happened and their experience. Those needing help from police also have time to digest what happened, and they can give accurate feedback after two or three days. ”Over time, as we collect data from these surveys, we are going to be able to use that information to help us make decisions about where we allocate resources as our community grows, what do we do about training, do we increase community outreach,” Carissa Planalp with Buckeye Police Department said.

She said the surveys are confidential and don’t take much time to complete. They’ll ask people to rate the service, interaction, and what would make them feel safer in Buckeye overall.

