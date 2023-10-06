Your Life
Harkins to show Halloween-themed movies in Arizona theaters in October

Moviegoers can enjoy a variety of Halloween classics, including spooky family favorites or chilling nail-biting horror films.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to experience fright, chills, and thrills in Valley movie theaters all month long! Harkins announced it will present October Fright Nights, showing a Halloween-themed movie in theaters every Friday and Saturday night. Moviegoers can enjoy a variety of Halloween classics, including spooky family favorites or chilling nail-biting horror films. All movies will be just $7.

Below is a list of Halloween movies and dates they will be showing on the big screen:

  • Oct. 6-7: Hocus Pocus - 30th Anniversary (PG), The Ring (PG-13)
  • Oct. 13-14: Coraline - Remastered (PG), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (R)
  • Oct. 20-21: The Nightmare Before Christmas - 30th Anniversary (PG), IT (R)
  • Oct. 27-28: Beetlejuice - 35th Anniversary (PG), Trick ‘r Treat (R)

Tickets are on sale now at Harkins.com and participating theaters. Tickets for The Nightmare Before Christmas will be available starting on Oct. 11. For more information on October Fright Nights, click/tap here.

