Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Robert Tintinger says his Goodyear home can use a lot of electricity. So, he keeps his thermostat on 79 degrees and he uses ceiling fans. “Fans, I limit the lights. I try to turn off the lights whenever possible,” Tintinger said as he gave On Your Side a tour of his home.

But Tintinger says his utility bill always seems high. So, he looked into going solar and that’s when a salesman from Freedom Forever came to his house. According to Tintinger, he made it clear to the salesman that his home pointed in the wrong direction for roof-mounted solar panels to get enough sun. And 20-year-old trees would also prevent roof-mounted solar panels from getting sun. “The salesman came to the door and said, ‘Oh yea, we can do a ground-mount on your backyard because your backyard is facing in the right direction,” Tintinger said.

Tintinger took On Your Side to his backyard and showed us where the ground-mounted solar panels were supposed to be installed. According to Tintinger, ground-mounted panels would be a lot more expensive. So, he says that’s when he signed a blank iPad given to him by the salesman. It contained no paperwork or verbiage, but he was told it was simply to see if he could be approved for a loan. “I asked him how can you know how much I’m going to finance if we don’t know what we’re building? And he said, ‘It’s just a pre-approval. It tells us what our budget is,” said Tintinger.

A few weeks later, Tintinger says Freedom Forever insisted on installing solar panels on his roof, not his backyard. So, Tintinger said “forget it,” and canceled the project. “I called my salesperson and told him I wanted to cancel and we talked it through and he told me it was canceled,” Tintinger said.

Well, for the past 12 months, Tintinger says he hasn’t heard a word from Forever Solar. That is, until recently, when he saw $222 had been taken out of his bank account from a finance company called Mosaic.

According to Tintinger, Mosaic forwarded Freedom Forever nearly $40,000 to finance the solar project and now Tintinger is responsible for paying it all back. It comes to $222 a month for the next 25 years for solar that Robert doesn’t have or want. “How does it feel having a $40,000 loan hanging over your head and you don’t have anything?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “It’s horrible,” Tintinger replied.

According to emails from Mosaic to Tintinger, the finance company states, “As funds have already been disbursed, Freedom Forever must agree to your cancellation request.” Tintinger says he’s tried canceling numerous times with Freedom Forever but never gets a definite answer.

On Your Side got involved and we reached out to Mosaic and Freedom Forever. Mosaic never responded to On Your Side’s inquiries. However, Freedom Forever did and claimed they would investigate. The good news is Freedom Forever has decided to cancel the project and remove Tintinger from the loan, meaning he won’t have to repay a penny.

Here is the unedited statement from Freedom Forever.

Gary, We’ve been in contact with Mosiac (Finance Partner) and can confirm Mr. Tintinger’s loan has fully been cancelled. Mr. Titinger has received email confirmation of this directly from Mosaic. We also assured Mr. Titinger that he will not be responsible for any payment (partial or whole) of the loan and any payments made will be fully refunded. Best, Freedom Forever

On Your Side will have Robert’s reaction to this great news in a follow-up news report.

