‘Get on board or get left behind:’ How to use AI to boost productivity

You probably already interact with artificial intelligence more than you realize, so use it to your advantage.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) You might have noticed that artificial intelligence is in the headlines a lot these days. Lawmakers are working on ways to regulate it, and companies have pledged to work together to limit the potential negative consequences that could come from unharnessed technology.

But you’re probably already interacting with AI more than you realize. “It’s definitely get on board or get left behind,” said Lily Zimmel, the agency director at Envida. “People aren’t realizing how much is already integrated. There are a wide variety of ways now, especially with social, that is already existing and going to continue to evolve.”

Zoom recently announced its “AI Companion” tool, which is meant to help users draft email and chat messages, as well as summarize meetings. And when you log into LinkedIn, AI is already part of your experience. “There’s actually already an AI tool to help aid in content creation,” Zimmel said. “Outside of that, we think a lot of social platforms are going to start adapting this mentality as well.”

ChatGPT is one of the most well-known large-language chatbots. Kristian Prieto, an AI specialist at Envida, showed us how to use the program to brainstorm a project for work. “Assign it the job description and tell them the exact task you want it to complete,” he said. “I would say something like, ‘you are a content creation specialist. Your task is to generate’ – and I like to specify the amount of ideas, as well – because sometimes it will give you five. Sometimes it will give you 20.”

In our example, we asked ChatGPT to help us come up with a list of 10 ideas for our Arizona’s Family Instagram account. Within a few seconds, we had 10 suggestions, including a “desert sunrise snap.” “As you can see, they took into account that you’re in Arizona. Arizona is known for its sunsets,” Prieto said.

Other ideas include a news desk tour, local hero highlights, and a staff pet day. “That’s 10 pretty good content examples that could easily be used. You might have come up with five of those right off the bat, but the way I see it is it basically makes you a super brainstorm,” Prieto said. “You might come up with five ideas, but ChatGPT can easily come up with 20. Half of those might not be good, but it might come up with a few that you otherwise wouldn’t have thought of, which is what I’m always looking for when I’m using these AI systems.”

Prieto also uses ChatGPT for monthly reports. He wrote the prompt once and uses it over and over again. “Essentially something that used to take us, say, 20 minutes, per reporting blurb now takes us under five.

Still, AI technology is far from perfect. “I’ve seen some weird things come up, not just in ChatGPT, but also in Bard or Claude, these other language models that are competing with ChatGPT,” Prieto said. “Pretty much any AI application right now, I would say still requires some human oversight.”

