Dress For Success Phoenix opens career center at Paradise Valley Community College

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On a recent afternoon on the Paradise Valley Community College campus, it was time for a new outfit and a second career in psychology for Marilyn Grimsley. With a history of mental illness in her family, she’s studying to become a behavioral coach so she can help other Arizona families. This comes after she retired as a notary agent. “I decided to just go to school,” Grimsley told Arizona’s Family. “I wasn’t happy doing what I do. I served and managed senior leadership. And it was just, enough.”

But before she gets a new job, she’s getting suited at the new Dress For Success Phoenix career center at PVCC. It opened this fall semester. Grimsley is one of thousands of students at the college and campus officials say about 70% of them work while going to school. “What else can we do for our students to help them compete in a very competitive marketplace,” said John McCrudden, the director of career services at PVCC.

For the nonprofit, it’s been an exciting start to the school year. “The ultimate reason we have these studios is so that our students and learners and clients can get employed,” said Tamala McBath, the Dress for Success Phoenix CEO.

The studio is in the Puma Empowerment Center, which also offers a food pantry, men’s clothing and endless amounts of confidence. “Everybody has an expectation of how they would like to look. And when you are going into an unknown situation, you’re meeting someone you’ve never met, and you really need to prove yourself. The last thing you want to do is have to worry about how you look,” McBath said.

Grimsley loves the way her new outfit makes her feel. She’s grateful, and emotional, the help is available. “Because I was here. I couldn’t afford clothes. I couldn’t afford things,” she said.

In addition to suiting appointments, the nonprofit also does career counseling and services. It helps clients with resumes, cover letters and more. Dress For Success Phoenix has another boutique in Phoenix. Learn more about how to make an appointment here.

