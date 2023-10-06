Die-hard D-backs fan needs help finding jersey that went missing during game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who is a huge Arizona Diamondbacks fan lost a cherished jersey and is asking the public for help in finding it. Crys Melton is a season ticket holder and was at the final regular season game for the Snakes against the Houston Astros at Chase Field on Sunday. She says she usually doesn’t wear the jersey on the way to the game since it’s so warm in the Valley. The specialized jersey was in her bag while going through security, and she sat in Section 126. Melton also walked the concourse and visited the team shop with her bag before the game was over. “I don’t know exactly when or where, but when I left the stadium, when I went to double-check everything, it was not in my bag,” said Melton.

The custom jersey has extra special meaning. Her mother, who died a year and a half ago, gave it to her in 2016. The road gray jersey matched hers and Melton’s son’s jersey. “This is an incomplete set. We have two of three, and I really need to get back to having three of three,” Melton said. On the back, the top says “Doula,” and the bottom says “Crys,” with the number 01 in the middle. “It’s irreplaceable in so many ways,” Melton said. “It’s a really huge piece of me honoring my mom and also supporting this team that we’ve been in on since the very beginning.”

Melton said she asked a season ticket representative at the stadium to help her look, but nothing has been turned up in the lost and found. She’s posted on social media asking for help. She added it wouldn’t mean anything to anyone else since it’s a custom jersey made for her, and she wants it for a second postseason run. “It would mean the world to me to get the jersey back in my hands,” Melton said.

After hearing it first from Arizona’s Family, the Arizona Diamondbacks said the organization wants to help Melton find her jersey. The team is offering a set of four lower-concourse tickets for 2024 Opening Day if the jersey is found and brought to the Chase Field Team Shop Gate. “Let’s bring the jersey home before the D-backs return to Chase Field for Game 3 on Wednesday, October 11,” a D-backs representative told Arizona’s Family.

Mom bought this jersey for me August 2016. I lost it 10-3 at Chase. Her matching jersey is displayed in memoriam in my living room. It’s irreplaceable both sentimentally and logistically. I need this back. Please keep an eye out for it. I’m so sad. pic.twitter.com/eW1GJjxyFb — Crys (like Chris) She/her (@Crysthedoula) October 5, 2023

