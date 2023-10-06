D-Backs playoff run expected to bring in surplus of revenue to downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Diamondbacks square off against the Dodgers Saturday night, the City of Phoenix is anticipating a lot of money to roll into downtown Phoenix. According to the city’s Community and Economic Development Team, fans have been packing restaurants and bars, and officials expect nothing less for the first two games in Los Angeles.

During the regular season the D-Backs averaged:

24,000 attendees per game

10% of those attendees went to a restaurant or bar before a game

Over 16% went to a restaurant or bar after a game

2,500 to 4,000 fans spending money per game day

Generated $3.6 million each game

Taking those numbers and adding in the playoff excitement, Director Christine Mackay said the team’s West Coast rivalry should bring more money to the mix. “Now you’ve got Arizona Diamondbacks fans here, and you’ve got a significant contingent of Dodger fans that live here, and then Dodger fans coming in, it’s going to sway the pendulum in a tremendous level we really expect downtown to get ruckus and rocking on the first night,” she explained.

This being the Diamondbacks’ first playoff run since 2017, Mackay said she’s excited for this postseason. She was acting director during that playoff run and says Phoenix has changed so much since then. Currently, over 15,000 people live in the downtown area. There are 6,000 high-density residential units and over 100 bars and restaurants.

Frank Gennario is a longtime season ticket holder who has only missed three D-backs home games in 25 years.

Mackay says it’s a huge difference compared to six years ago, and the economic impact will be unmatched this time. “In 2017, people just didn’t come to downtown Phoenix just to hang out, and now they come to downtown Phoenix to hang out,” she explained. “If we get to capacity in Chase Field, people are going to be in the bars and restaurants, watching the game, feeling the vibe, and wanting to be here.”

Although the first two games are away, fans flooded downtown during the Wild Card series, and Mackay is expecting the same for Games 1 and 2. Her team is also anticipating a lot of Dodger fans traveling in from California to catch Game 3 at Chase Field.

According to the Community and Economic Development team’s data, people traveling into Phoenix spend $350 a night. Mackay says she’s excited about the traffic it will bring for downtown accommodations and hotels. She adds she won’t be shocked if fans start their game day early with brunch and keep it going until first pitch at 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

