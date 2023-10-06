Your Life
Crocs releasing cowboy boots for 'Croctober'


The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.(Crocs Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

