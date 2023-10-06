Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cochise County turning into a drug and human smuggling raceway as border crossings surge

A high-speed pursuit near the border in southeast Arizona is just another night for sheriff’s deputies trying to contain a raceway for human smuggling.
By Kris Van Cleave
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cochise County, Arizona (CBS News) - The crisis gripping the southern border of the United States is turning Cochise County, Arizona, into a dangerous raceway for drug and human smuggling, often involving Americans — including teens — who are recruited by cartels through social media.

“We have over a hundred juveniles in the last 18 months that we’ve apprehended in this county smuggling, all the way to the age of 13 and 12 years of age down here, driving grandma’s car, a friend’s car, or mom and dad’s car down here, and it’s social media,” County Sheriff Mark Dannels told CBS News.

To combat the growing problem, Arizona implemented stringent felony human smuggling legislation last year. The majority of the more than 400 people arrested since then are American citizens who came from outside the county, Dannels said.

Many of them were lured into the illegal trade by drug cartels through social media posts and messages promising substantial financial rewards for speeding migrants away from the border.

GoFundMe for Cochise County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Oletski

Read the full story from CBS News Phoenix-based reporter Kris Van Cleave.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

The different organization in San Diego and Tucson just want to know that the pets are OK.
250+ pets missing after Tucson shelter gives them to unlicensed Phoenix-area rescue
The bed bugs were up to an inch and a half deep in the carpet.
Pest company treating one of the worst bed bug infestations in Sun City
The Buckeye Police Department is sending out survey links following 911 and other calls asking...
Buckeye police asking for feedback after service calls
After getting 300 animals from San Diego, a Tucson animal shelter is now searching for 250 of...
250 pets missing after controversial transfer by Tucson animal shelter
An exterminator is trying to help a woman in Sun City who has been battling bed bugs for five...
Sun City woman battles bed bugs for five years