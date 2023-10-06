Cecil Fire shows how fire can be used to protect communities and improve forest health

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Cecil Fire southwest of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest is 67% contained and holding at 2,180 acres. This lightning-sparked fire was used as a managed fire to burn excess fuel. Crews are now focusing on containment and repair work in the forest. “The fire itself is holding in the footprint you’ve seen on the map,” the operations manager for the fire shared. “Now we’re just making sure it’s staying there and hold that.”

The Cecil Fire is surrounded by forest already treated with prescribed fire. Public information officer Richard Fleishman said now it’s adding an extra buffer for the community of Flagstaff. “This was a hole and this was a hole closer to town so actually we have some black on the ground here to actually provide some little buffer to actually slow fires down as they come into town,” he said.

The fire burned at a low intensity to get rid of fine and laterals, like pine needles, and left the ground of the forest black, which Fleishman said is a success. “The thing is when you see a map and you see this big red blob, everyone thinks it’s a nuke zone in the middle of it. No that’s not it,” he said. “When we’re managing these things for first health, this is exactly what we want.”

Fleishman said removing these fuels creates a fire break so when a larger wildfire sparks this part of the forest will be better prepared to prevent catastrophic burns in the future. It also helps with forest health. “We did not want to come out here and crank this thing out but we also said it’s OK to put some pockets in because there’s (sic) way more trees out here than there should be in the landscape,” Fleishman said. “So fire is the exact tool to do that that’s not mechanical but if we can get some of that done through fire at an appropriate size, then we’ll do it. And we did it on this fire. "

Prescribed burns can take months to years of planning, so staying on top of them can be difficult since ponderosa pine forests need treatment every 10 to 15 years. “There’s 1.8 million acres of forest in the Coconino. Six hundred thousand of that is ponderosa pine. You divide that every 10 years, that’s 60,000 acres of burning every year,” Fleishman said. “That’s a lot of acres.”

As containment is growing on the Cecil Fire, crews are now working on repairs to the forest like filling in dozer lines. “The suppression repair is mainly to put back to minimize potential erosion from our suppression activities,” Fleishman said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.