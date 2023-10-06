Your Life
Bruce Springsteen concert in Phoenix rescheduled for March 2024

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum...
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good news — The Boss will be coming to Phoenix in the new year. After Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour was postponed due to medical issues, officials confirmed Springsteen’s concert will be rescheduled to March 19, 2024. The show was initially scheduled for Nov. 30 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

According to officials, The Boss has been recovering from peptic ulcer disease and out of caution, the tour was pushed to next year. The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. News of Springsteen’s illness first emerged in May 2023, when he postponed three tour dates. This is Springsteen’s first tour in six years.

All tickets for the postponed performances are still valid for the new dates. Information about the Phoenix show, including refund details, will be available through the official ticketing company. For more information about the tour, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

