Bruce Springsteen concert in Phoenix rescheduled for March 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good news — The Boss will be coming to Phoenix in the new year. After Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour was postponed due to medical issues, officials confirmed Springsteen’s concert will be rescheduled to March 19, 2024. The show was initially scheduled for Nov. 30 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

According to officials, The Boss has been recovering from peptic ulcer disease and out of caution, the tour was pushed to next year. The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. News of Springsteen’s illness first emerged in May 2023, when he postponed three tour dates. This is Springsteen’s first tour in six years.

All tickets for the postponed performances are still valid for the new dates. Information about the Phoenix show, including refund details, will be available through the official ticketing company. For more information about the tour, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

