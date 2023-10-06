Additional dogs from massive Chandler raid returned to California rescue

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two more dogs seized from an in-home dog rescue by Chandler police are back in California. Police said 55 dogs were discovered in deplorable conditions at the home on September 22, plus five were found dead in the freezer. The homeowner and owner of the rescue, April McLaughlin, recently filed an appeal to get 47 of them returned. She will make her case to a city judge on Wednesday.

Hopper and Jackson were sent to McLaughlin from Bella Vita Animal Rescue in California. Jill Marsh, the owner of Bella Vita, said McLaughlin was well-known in the rescue community caring for special needs dogs. Marsh said she and other rescue owners feel betrayed by what has unfolded. Marsh said Hopper and Jackson were flown back at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

After the raid at McLaughlin’s home, some dogs were in such bad shape they had to be euthanized. The hearing at municipal court is to determine if McLaughlin mistreated or neglected the animals in her care. If it is shown that she did, the remaining dogs will not go back to her.

“The other outcome, God forbid, is the animals go to April, and that’s what we don’t want. It’s going to start all over again, said attorney John Schill, who is representing the rescue groups that left dogs in McLaughlin’s care. “It has to stop now,” he added.

Why McLaughlin did not contest the custody of some dogs is unknown. One dog went back to its original rescue on Wednesday. The others are being cared for by the Arizona Humane Society until the outcome of the hearing is determined.

