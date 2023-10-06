250+ pets missing after Tucson shelter gives them to unlicensed Phoenix-area rescue

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The fate of 250 pets meant for adoption in Arizona is unknown. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson gave these pets to a private organization in the Valley only to find out that group wasn’t a licensed rescue. “These actions not only undermine the integrity of the organization but also threaten the integrity of animal rescues on a much larger scale,” said Robert Garcia, the chairman of the board at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

On Thursday, the board in Tucson announced CEO Steve Farley was fired and they accepted the resignation of CPO Christian Gonzalez. “We acknowledge mistakes were made and we are working to rectify the mistakes regaining the community’s trust,” said Garcia.

This incident began over the summer when the San Diego Humane Society reached out to the HSSA, who agreed to take in the 318 small animals in August on the premise these animals would be adopted out. “We transported hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits and rats,” said Nina Thompson, the San Diego Humane Society public relations director. Thompson told Arizona’s Family they began getting concerned in September when they heard no updates on how the animals they sent were doing. “You would think that if 300 pets came into a community, there would be some sort of social media or communication of adoption profiles available for these pets but there was nothing,” Thompson said.

The HSSA board began its own investigation in last month. They found the CEO gave the animals to a private family group in Maricopa County without consulting the board. HSSA was able to contact the Valley group and get 64 of the animals back but was told the other 254 animals were adopted out. The board was told there were no records of where the animals went.

The San Diego Humane Society said they just want to know if their fury friends are OK. “Our staff raised some of these animals. It’s been very emotional for all of us,” said Thompson.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the group here in the Valley to try and figure out where these animals went but kept getting their voicemail. A crew then showed up at an address tied to the group but no one answered the door.

The San Diego Humane Society said they do not blame the staff of HSSA for the actions of the previous leadership. While they keep searching for answers, they are asking anyone who may have adopted one of these small animals to reach out to them. They want to make sure the animals are safe. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona board said they will continue to be transparent with what they find in an effort to restore trust.

