Woman reunites with dog stolen from her home 2 years ago

Thanks to a pet shelter and a lot of luck, a woman and her beloved dog were reunited. (WSAW, MARSHFIELD AREA PET SHELTER, CNN)
By Nolan Bulmahn and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - After two years and nearly 300 miles away, one woman is back with her beloved dog.

Ebony Long’s dog Bella, a shih tzu, was stolen from her Chicago home in August 2021, but thanks to a pet shelter and a lot of luck, they were reunited more than two years later.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling. It’s just unbelievable,” Long said. “I never thought I would ever see Bella again. When she came missing, I didn’t know what to do. I can’t believe I got her in my hand right now.”

Bella was found running along a country road in the rain in Wood County, Wisconsin, nearly 300 miles from her home, WSAW reports. The dog could barely walk. Her nails were overgrown, pushing into the pads of her paws, and parts of her were covered in feces.

Staff with Marshfield Area Pet Shelter eventually cleaned Bella up and scanned her microchip. They were then able to let Long know the good news.

“She was crying. She got me crying,” said Lisa Johnson Licht, a volunteer with Microchip Hunters. “She just thanked me over and over many times.”

Long says she’s thankful for the team who helped clean Bella and especially for the person who saved Bella from the elements.

“I wish I could meet the woman who picked my dog up off the side of the road,” Long said. “If you’re seeing this, thank you. You are everything.”

“See something, say something, do something,” Johnson Licht said. “See a pet in need, help it out.”

However, Long and Bella’s reunion would not have been possible without a microchip.

“Get your pet microchipped, please,” Long said. “Especially if you want your pet.”

“It’s just very, very satisfying. I’m just so happy,” Johnson Licht said. “And it frees up shelter space. That’s what microchips help with.”

Not only is Long heading home with her beloved dog, but as a bonus, the shelter gave them plenty of turkey and chicken to keep Bella well-fed.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

