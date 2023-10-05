Major delays on I-10 in west Phoenix blocked due to semi rollover

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are blocked in west Phoenix early Thursday morning after a semi-truck rolled over on the freeway.

Around 5:30 a.m., DPS troopers reported a crash near the 67th Avenue exit. ADOT traffic cameras in the area appeared to show an overturned semi with an extensive number of law enforcement blocking most lanes of the freeway. At this time, the status of those injured remains unclear. Commuters headed westbound in the area should expect slower traffic conditions, but are otherwise unaffected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as major delays are expected through the morning commute. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

Editor’s Note: ADOT initially reported the crash as occurring in the westbound lanes.

