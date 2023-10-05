Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Major delays on I-10 in west Phoenix blocked due to semi rollover

Multiple lanes are blocked.
Multiple lanes are blocked.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are blocked in west Phoenix early Thursday morning after a semi-truck rolled over on the freeway.

Around 5:30 a.m., DPS troopers reported a crash near the 67th Avenue exit. ADOT traffic cameras in the area appeared to show an overturned semi with an extensive number of law enforcement blocking most lanes of the freeway. At this time, the status of those injured remains unclear. Commuters headed westbound in the area should expect slower traffic conditions, but are otherwise unaffected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as major delays are expected through the morning commute. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

Editor’s Note: ADOT initially reported the crash as occurring in the westbound lanes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Sanchez has had the Frigidaire appliance in her home for about three years.
‘Our oven just exploded!’: Queen Creek family surprised by shattering glass
A taco shop in Tempe and a coffee spot in Phoenix made this week's Dirty Dining list.
Black slimy matter on mint leaves, toxic chemicals next to chicken found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Here are the Phoenix-area restaurants that did not make the grade during health inspections...
Black slimy matter, toxic chemicals found at Phoenix-area restaurants
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials to meet with counterparts in Mexico on drugs, arms trafficking and migration