Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warm-up begins for Arizona; another heat record could be broken

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 10/5/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a sunny and warmer day ahead across Arizona. Temperatures in the Valley return to the triple digits today with a forecast high of 100 degrees, which is 7 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

As high pressure builds over the next few days, temperatures will climb even higher. Valley highs top out near 104 tomorrow, which is just a degree away from the daily record of 105 degrees. Another record could be broken Friday night into Saturday morning with a forecast low of 80 degrees. The warmest low on record for Saturday’s date in Phoenix is 77 degrees.

Winds are expected to increase across the state over the next few days as low pressure near the Baja Peninsula helps set up an easterly flow across Arizona. Saturday morning will bring noticeably windy conditions in the Valley with gusts to 30 miles per hour.

This easterly flow will also import some moisture into the state, which could produce a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the mountains of our state this weekend. The Valley is expected to stay dry. Temperatures are expected to fall back to the mid and upper 90s by the middle of next week, which is still a bit above normal.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

.
Warmer weather begins Thursday in Arizona
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 p.m. Update for Wednesday, 10/04/23
Phoenix area expected to hit 100 on Thursday
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Wednesday, 10/04/23
Triple-digit highs return for Phoenix area
A bit warmer than Tuesday.
Triple digits are coming back to the Phoenix area