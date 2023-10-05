Warm-up begins for Arizona; another heat record could be broken

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a sunny and warmer day ahead across Arizona. Temperatures in the Valley return to the triple digits today with a forecast high of 100 degrees, which is 7 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

As high pressure builds over the next few days, temperatures will climb even higher. Valley highs top out near 104 tomorrow, which is just a degree away from the daily record of 105 degrees. Another record could be broken Friday night into Saturday morning with a forecast low of 80 degrees. The warmest low on record for Saturday’s date in Phoenix is 77 degrees.

Winds are expected to increase across the state over the next few days as low pressure near the Baja Peninsula helps set up an easterly flow across Arizona. Saturday morning will bring noticeably windy conditions in the Valley with gusts to 30 miles per hour.

This easterly flow will also import some moisture into the state, which could produce a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the mountains of our state this weekend. The Valley is expected to stay dry. Temperatures are expected to fall back to the mid and upper 90s by the middle of next week, which is still a bit above normal.

