Triple-digit temperatures return to the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We started our day with clear skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. However, this afternoon is a different story, with highs returning to the triple digits. Our average high this time of year is 93 degrees; we will see a high temperature about seven degrees above that. So far this year, we have had 121 days above 100 degrees.

Tomorrow will be even warmer as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the top of Arizona. This ridge will keep the heat around through Tuesday of next week. We could even see a record high tomorrow. Our forecast high on Friday is 104, and the record is 105, set back in 1917.

Next week, we are watching a low that can pass north of us, which will cool things down a tad and bring us some breezy conditions.

