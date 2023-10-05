Three dogs returning to rescues after being seized with 52 other dogs from Chandler home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are getting our first look at a couple of the dogs seized from a home in Chandler where April McLaughlin got arrested for animal abuse. Two dogs are heading home to their original rescue out of state. The third dog we saw will be staying with a family friend of a rescue it came from in Alaska.

McLaughlin is asking a judge to let her have some of these dogs back while others are starting to be released back to their original rescues.

While there were visible wounds and scars on one of the dogs, Hopper, today, all three seemed very happy and welcoming.

HEARTWARMING MOMENT 😭🫶🏼



Kiska is the very first dog to be returned home. She was in April McLaughlin’s care. Police seized 55 dogs from her home on Sep 22. Some so sick, they had to be put down. A lot has unfolded since then. Read more here: https://t.co/JEXrTzfDrq@azfamily pic.twitter.com/6QKlZWVspo — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) October 4, 2023

Two-year-old Kiska is just one of dozens of dogs found inside of McLaughlin’s home. She came from a rescue in Alaska and was in her care for a short time. But Hopper and Jackson, who are being flown back to their rescue in California tomorrow, were there for a few months.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it. It took my breath away Friday night. There were tears in our hospital,” Arizona Humane Society President and CEO Steven Hansen said.

The Humane Society says there were 63 dogs involved in this case. 55 dogs were seized on September 22, plus five were found dead in the freezer. McLaughlin also owner-surrendered an additional three dogs. Five dogs have had to be euthanized because of their poor health conditions.

The Humane Society says they were given custody of 13 of those dogs. Five dogs were found dead in a freezer at McLaughlin’s home on September 22. Out of the remaining eight, one was part of the group of five euthanized.

On a ‘Notice of Animal Seizure’ Arizona’s Family obtained from the city of Chandler, McLaughlin wrote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ next to a list of the dogs. The list did not state dogs’ names, only breed, sex, and color. McLaughlin wrote ‘no’ next to seven dogs, who were turned over to the Humane Society.

McLaughlin has submitted paperwork to get 47 of those dogs back. Hansen says those dogs will be part of her hearing next Wednesday. She will face a judge and must prove she did not mistreat these animals to regain custody of the dogs. Hansen said the Humane Society would be in court, expressing the dogs’ condition. “Our team is very experienced and skilled in collecting data and evidence, so these dogs, the condition when they came in was thoroughly documented, and so was the care they are getting,” Hansen said. “We will be presenting to the court, so we will provide all of the evidence that is needed, but it does reside with the court and judge. At the end of the day, our concern is twofold. It’s the health of the animals and making sure we collect information so the case can be prosecuted.”

If McLaughlin is not granted permission to get custody of the dogs, they will not go up for adoption. Hansen says for the dogs that have microchips, they have been able to find a contact for them. For the dogs without microchips, rescues have reached out to the Humane Society with the appropriate photos and documentation and have been able to match each dog up to its rescue/owner.

In a statement, the Arizona Humane Society said:

A court hearing is scheduled for October 11. If the owner is found to have subjected the dogs to cruel mistreatment, cruel neglect or abandonment in violation of the Arizona Animal Cruelty Law, the court may terminate the owner’s rights to the dogs. Until then, the dogs must remain under the care of the Arizona Humane Society and no additional information will be provided as this is an open investigation. The legal process can cause frustration, and we too empathize with others in the community, especially in this heartbreaking case. We all desire justice to be served. The remainder of the dogs will remain with the Arizona Humane Society. The dogs interact with various members of our team throughout the day including: 1. Veterinarians and veterinary technicians in charge of monitoring the dogs’ health and physical needs. Some examples of the treatments these dogs are receiving include laser therapy to treat wounds as well as regular pain medication and bandage changes. 2. Our specially trained Animal Care & Experience team and volunteers keep the kennels clean, provide nutritious food and water and have also been fitting donated wheelchairs for dogs requiring assistance. This team also ensures each dog receives one-on-one out of kennel time and receives additional enrichment to care for the dogs’ mental and emotional needs. These activities focus on the dog’s senses of sight, smell, touch, sound, and taste and include colored lights, toys sprayed with herbal scent and natural sounds of birds chirping. 3. Our Behavior team, which has countless hours of experience working with dogs coming from hoarding situations, is helping the dogs to learn to trust again. They are progressing in a safe, caring environment and the team is starting to receive tail wags in return. 4. In addition, AHS received a donation of handmade beds from a volunteer, keeping the dogs comfortable while they rest. All dogs received baths from our team of professional groomers.

There are still a lot of questions and concerns revolving around this case. The city of Chandler has launched a webpage to address this high-profile case.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.