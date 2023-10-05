Your Life
Teen boy injured in Glendale after being hit by a car while riding his bike

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a teenage boy riding his bike was hit by a car Thursday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard, just north of Deer Valley Road. The 15-year-old reportedly suffered serious injuries after being struck by a 45-year-old driver who stayed at the scene. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, but what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

