Teen boy injured in Glendale after being hit by a car while riding his bike

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a teenage boy riding his bike was hit by a car Thursday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard, just north of Deer Valley Road. The 15-year-old reportedly suffered serious injuries after being struck by a 45-year-old driver who stayed at the scene. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, but what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

