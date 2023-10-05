Suns, Mercury announce $100M investment for new headquarters, practice facility in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A groundbreaking project will bring new facilities for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to the downtown Phoenix area. On Thursday, team owner Mat Ishbia announced a $100 million investment that will be used to build a new headquarters for both teams and a state-of-the-art practice facility for the Mercury.

The new sports campus will span 65,000 square feet, with over 58,000 square feet dedicated to the Mercury practice facility. The Mercury players and staff will have 24/7 access to the building, featuring two practice courts, a fitness room, hot and cold pools, underwater treadmills, a film room and a player and family lounge. The women’s team will also have an in-house kitchen and chef. The new business area will be in Phoenix’s Warehouse District near Footprint Center, where both teams play.

The headquarters will also feature plenty of brand-new amenities. Officials say there will be indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an indoor arcade, a pickleball court, a putting green, a workout facility and a kitchen. There will also be a Suns and Mercury team shop within the building.

“We are working every day to make the Phoenix Suns and Mercury a world-class organization on and off the floor,” Ishbia said in a statement. “You create great culture by investing in people. A basketball franchise is so much more than a normal business, it is a catalyst for change. I am so excited to be making an investment that builds on our vision for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to continue investing in our players, team members, fans and community.”

