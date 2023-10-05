Students at 2 Phoenix schools report man tried to lure them into car with candy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after two Deer Valley Unified School District students reported separate incidents of a man trying to lure them into a car with candy.

A letter sent home to parents Wednesday afternoon explained what happened earlier that morning. In one case, a Deer Valley Middle School student was waiting for the bus when a vehicle pulled up, and a man inside offered them candy in return for getting into the car. The student walked away and called 911 after getting on the bus. In a similar situation, a Constitution Elementary student was riding their bike to school when they were also approached and offered candy. That student rode away and told school administrators.

The district did not release specific locations where these incidents occurred. There is also no description currently available of the suspect or vehicle involved.

Phoenix police confirmed that officers did respond to a Deer Valley school around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a suspicious man in the area. Detectives spoke with two students as officers searched area neighborhoods. Without releasing other details, police say they continue to investigate and are working with the Deer Valley School District.

School officials provided tips in the letter sent home to parents, advising students to walk or ride in groups when possible, pay attention to their surroundings, and avoid talking to strangers when approached.

