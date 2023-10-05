Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey

A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.(Quest End's Whiskey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.

A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.

It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.

Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.

The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.

The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.

Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai...
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin’s plane crash, Putin claims
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works