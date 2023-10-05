Phoenix-area martial arts school shows support for cancer patients and their families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The American Taekwondo Association is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, students and teachers will wear pink belts to honor women battling breast cancer. The idea came to ATA Arizona owner Michelle Lee a little over a decade ago after one of her students asked if she could have a fundraiser for his grandma, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ever since ATA students have proudly shown off their pink belts. Each belt sold raises $20 for Lee’s nonprofit called Wishes For Mommy. “It’s the family members that feel helpless and the children that feel helpless for their grandparents, so we thought this would be a great way,” Lee said.

This month, they hope to raise $100,000 to donate. To apply for a Wishing for Mommy grant, a loving relative or best friend must write a one-page story of their wish for their mommy and what they would do for her if they were given the donation. Once several candidates are selected, they will each be given a $500 donation between Christmas and New Year’s. Sometimes, they use the money to pay mounting bills, bring in a loved one to assist the family, or take a mini-vacation so that the family can spend quality time together.

For long-time student Ashely Hill, this fundraiser is near and dear to her heart. “We started it and I didn’t know anybody that had gone through breast cancer treatment. But three years ago, my grandma passed away because she had breast cancer. So, it’s a lot more important to me now,” Hill said.

If you would like to donate or nominate someone to receive a donation, click or tap here. You can also visit any American Taekwondo Association in the Valley to donate.

