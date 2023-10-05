Your Life
Pastor donates kidney to churchgoer’s granddaughter in rare match

The transplant came after a member of the pastor's congregation told him her granddaughter needed a new kidney. (KTVT, SHANE WEBB, CLAUDIA HAGMAN, CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:44 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (KTVT) - A Texas pastor is showing what it truly means to love thy neighbor by donating his kidney to one of his churchgoers’ granddaughters.

For Shane Webb, it was a journey that started six years ago. The pastor was working at a church in Mount Pleasant when a deep desire arose from within.

“I heard a presentation about the need for kidney donation, and it really set off something in my heart,” Webb said.

The pastor says that feeling never went away, even after moving to Irving, where he works at Woodhaven Presbyterian Church. In fact, it nagged at him.

“Didn’t think I could take off that much time, and I didn’t have anyone that I knew that needed one,” Webb said.

Shane Webb, a pastor at Woodhaven Presbyterian Church, donated his kidney to Claudia Hagman,...
Shane Webb, a pastor at Woodhaven Presbyterian Church, donated his kidney to Claudia Hagman, the granddaughter of a member of his congregation.(Source: KTVT, Shane Webb, Claudia Hagman via CNN)

But fate had its own plans. Unexpectedly, at a church event, a member of Webb’s congregation told him her granddaughter, Claudia Hagman, needed a kidney transplant. It was a story that would change both of their lives forever.

“She…told me the story about her granddaughter that really needed this transplant, and I said, ‘Well, she can have one of mine,’” Webb said.

But donating is easier said than done. The odds of a total stranger being a perfect match with a specific kidney patient are about 1 in 100,000, according to UC Davis Health.

With such long odds, it may seem almost too good to be true, but Webb and Hagman were a match.

“You are a match with a complete stranger, you know. What’s the likelihood of that?” Webb said.

Hagman has battled kidney problems for over a decade and went on dialysis in 2021 at just 25 years old. Her life was forever changed by the May transplant.

“I have been able to go on hikes and do things and go see my friends spur of the moment and not be afraid of my own body,” Hagman said.

Though rare, Webb believes their story was destined to unfold precisely as it did.

“Incredible because, for me, that was kind of the answer. Like, ‘Hey, this is the right time. This is the right person.’ Jesus says if you have two coats, give one to the person that needs one, and I thought that applied to my organs, too.”

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

