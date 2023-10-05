Your Life
Over 60 arrested in Phoenix police operation targeting organized retail crime

Officers arrested 64 suspects and cleared more than 200 warrants during the three-day operation.
Officers arrested 64 suspects and cleared more than 200 warrants during the three-day operation.(File image/Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A three-day operation targeting organized retail crime around the Phoenix metro area last month led to over 60 arrests and hundreds of cleared warrants. “Retail theft affects everyone,” Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a news release. “It’s why we see more and more items under lock and key when we shop and consumers end up paying for it in the long run in the form of higher prices.”

The Organized Retail Crime Reduction Operation was a multi-agency partnership spearheaded by Phoenix Police’s Property Crimes Bureau to combat the rise of retail theft. Detectives created a “comprehensive list of repeat offenders and high crime areas” in preparation for the operation, which was conducted from Sept. 12-15. During that timeframe, police made 64 arrests, cleared 248 warrants and seized five guns.

According to police, one of the suspects was linked to $37,000 in stolen jewelry in six separate Phoenix investigations. That suspect is facing felony shoplifting and theft charges. In addition to Phoenix Police, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale and Surprise police departments were involved in the operation.

The cases will now be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. During a press conference last month, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell stressed that stealing from retail stores will not be tolerated. Her comments were made just days after a viral video appeared online showing a suspect attempting to steal more than $150,000 from a jewelry store in Old Town Scottsdale. “This is not the state and certainly not the county you want to be in to commit these types of offenses,” Mitchell said during the briefing.

