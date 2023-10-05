Money matters changing institution of marriage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Numbers show the national marriage rate has declined 60% over the last 50 years. And a lot of the people saying “I don’t” instead of “I do” say it’s because of money.

According to research from the real estate company Clever, 65% of Americans say their partner having too much debt is a deal breaker when it comes to getting married. Is the white picket fence, the kids and the “‘til death do us part” obsolete? “When people think about marriage, maybe even like 50 years ago, they saw it as a man and a woman together,” said Sam Huisache of Clever Real Estate. “The man leaves the house. He goes out there and he works.”

According to the Center for Creative Leadership, women now hold slightly more than half of all jobs in the U.S. That’s changed the institution of marriage. “But more and more women are in the workforce now more than ever in history,” said Huisache. “Women in particular are feeling I don’t need to get married to support myself.”

Money-related issues contribute to about one in six divorces. “The credit score itself is more important than marriage because I’m not even going to consider marrying you if we can’t actually buy a house together,” Huisache said.

When it comes to those who are actually willing to say I do, 65% were not willing to shell out big bucks for a big wedding. “Significantly more than half of Americans would rather elope than put that towards a wedding,” said Huisache. “The average wedding is $30,000.”

Generational differences are evident in how people approach dating and marriage. It’s not what your parents experienced. “I’m pretty sure people are having conversations where it’s like if you wanna be serious, if you want to be in a committed relationship with me, let’s go on Credit Karma and compare each other’s credit scores,” Huisache said. “Let’s have some transparency here.”

The news is not all grim when it comes to getting hitched. Nearly two in three married couples report improved finances after marriage.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.