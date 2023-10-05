Man used stolen car to burglarize north Phoenix gun store before crash, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car and used it to burglarize a gun store in north Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were tipped off about a stolen car near 3rd Avenue and Bell Road around 2:20 a.m. Officers later learned the car had been involved in a crash a few blocks away near 1st Street and Greenway Road. The suspect ran from the scene but was soon detained by officers.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the stolen car had been used to burglarize a gun store near 5th Avenue and Bell Road. It’s unclear what was taken from the store.

Police say the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, will be booked on several felony charges. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.