Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man used stolen car to burglarize north Phoenix gun store before crash, police say

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car and used it to burglarize a gun store in north Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were tipped off about a stolen car near 3rd Avenue and Bell Road around 2:20 a.m. Officers later learned the car had been involved in a crash a few blocks away near 1st Street and Greenway Road. The suspect ran from the scene but was soon detained by officers.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the stolen car had been used to burglarize a gun store near 5th Avenue and Bell Road. It’s unclear what was taken from the store.

Police say the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, will be booked on several felony charges. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Isiah Morse was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bar fight leaves man in critical condition; suspect arrested in Chandler
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Bids will start at $2,000.
Arizona to start auctioning shipping containers from makeshift border wall
The new sports campus will span 65,000 square feet.
Suns, Mercury announce $100M investment for new headquarters, practice facility in downtown Phoenix