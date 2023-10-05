Your Life
Man seriously hurt after late-night shooting in Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the hospital.
A heavy police presence could be seen outside the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in north Phoenix late Wednesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to 51st Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a shooting. When they arrived in the area, they learned a man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Glendale. Video from the scene shows crime scene tape placed around parts of the parking lot.

Officers later learned that the man was likely shot about four miles away, near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix, and detectives responded to the area. Other details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

