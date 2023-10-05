Hiker in extremely critical condition after being rescued from Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hiker has been rushed to the hospital after he was rescued off Camelback Mountain in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Rescue teams from Phoenix and Tempe arrived at Echo Canyon Trailhead and found a man in his 60s unconscious halfway up the mountain. Firefighters used a big wheel to safely rescue him.

An ambulance waiting at the bottom of the mountain then took the hiker to the hospital in extremely critical condition. All rescue crews were able to safely get off the trail. Officials didn’t specify why the man went unconscious.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.