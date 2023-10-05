Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Guns N’ Roses concert conflicts with D-backs’ NLDS series; P!NK still set to perform

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas (5) celebrate after Game 2 of their...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas (5) celebrate after Game 2 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Diamondbacks won 5-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Playoff baseball is causing a scheduling conflict for a popular rock band set to perform in the Valley next week. Since the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card and advanced to the National League Division Series (NLDS), the previously scheduled Guns N’ Roses concert is up in the air.

The rock and roll group is slated to perform at Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the same day the D-backs are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. Earlier reports claimed the Guns N’ Roses and P!NK concerts were both canceled, but Diamondbacks’ team officials say they’re working on an announcement regarding Guns N’ Roses, once details are confirmed. It’s currently unclear if the rock show is being postponed to a future date.

P!NK is scheduled to perform at Chase Field on Monday, Oct. 9, which won’t conflict with the series because the D-backs will be playing in Los Angeles that night. LiveNation officials confirmed the show will happen as planned. LiveNation did not comment on the Guns N’ Roses show.

The Diamondbacks-Dodgers series will begin on Saturday in a best-of-five. Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4 will be played in Phoenix.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte gets a two-run scoring hit during the sixth inning of a Game...
Arizona Diamondbacks beat Brewers, advance to NLDS against Dodgers
Frank Gennario's house is full of D-backs memorabilia.
D-backs super fan has attended 2,000+ home games; only missed 3 since 1998
Frank Gennario is a longtime season ticket holder who has only missed three D-backs home games...
Arizona Diamondbacks super fan shows off memorabilia dedicated to team
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a home...
Diamondbacks hit Burnes hard to rally for 6-3 victory over Brewers in Wild Card Series opener