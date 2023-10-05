Guns N’ Roses concert conflicts with D-backs’ NLDS series; P!NK still set to perform

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Playoff baseball is causing a scheduling conflict for a popular rock band set to perform in the Valley next week. Since the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card and advanced to the National League Division Series (NLDS), the previously scheduled Guns N’ Roses concert is up in the air.

The rock and roll group is slated to perform at Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the same day the D-backs are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. Earlier reports claimed the Guns N’ Roses and P!NK concerts were both canceled, but Diamondbacks’ team officials say they’re working on an announcement regarding Guns N’ Roses, once details are confirmed. It’s currently unclear if the rock show is being postponed to a future date.

P!NK is scheduled to perform at Chase Field on Monday, Oct. 9, which won’t conflict with the series because the D-backs will be playing in Los Angeles that night. LiveNation officials confirmed the show will happen as planned. LiveNation did not comment on the Guns N’ Roses show.

The Diamondbacks-Dodgers series will begin on Saturday in a best-of-five. Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4 will be played in Phoenix.

