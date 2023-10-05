GCU says feds are retaliating after lawsuit filed over nonprofit status

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University says they’re being unfairly targeted and retaliated against over a lawsuit filed regarding the school’s nonprofit status.

In a lengthy eight-page statement, the university said they endured “two years of broad requests for voluminous amounts of information that have required thousands of man hours and millions of dollars in legal fees” after allegations of “substantial misrepresentations” or “deceptive and misleading” marketing tactics. In one example given by GCU, the school claims that it provides more financial disclosures than what is actually required by law.

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission said they would look into penalizing for-profit colleges that make false claims. GCU says they’ve been a target of that practice despite being enrolled as a 501(c)(3) Arizona nonprofit entity. They believe it’s retaliation for a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education after it refused to grant the institution nonprofit status that same year. Since then, the IRS and other state agencies have recognized the school as a nonprofit. GCU notes that the FTC has reviewed Grand Canyon Education, the school’s education services provider. Still, they said it does not cold-call students; it only reaches out to those who have expressed interest in GCU programs.

“Despite all of the positive outcomes benefitting GCU’s students and the community, it is clear we have become their primary target. We should not be held to a different standard than other traditional universities, and we should not have to be defending the university and our students from these unwarranted and targeted allegations,” the school said in a statement.

The feds are said to be guiding these practices as a form of “consumer protection.” Still, the university says that these actions and reviews are spending millions of dollars in legal fees from what it calls “frivolous accusations” to harm the largest Christian university in the country.

“They could have easily been resolved in a 10-minute phone call had the agencies chosen to do so. We would have disagreed with the agencies’ conclusions but believe a reasonable accommodation could have been reached in each case in a spirit of cooperation. Instead, the agencies have chosen to, quite literally, make a federal case out of what should be minor disagreements,” GCU further explained.

The school is asking the Department of Education to recognize the nonprofit status and stop the reviews and targeted actions.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.