Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Consumer Reports: What to buy in October

On Your Side's Susan Campbell has the best products to buy this month, according to Consumer Reports.
By Consumer Reports
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CONSUMER REPORTS) — Believe it or not, the month of October is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. Crazy, right? Fear not: Consumer Reports says there will be sales all month long to help you save on your holiday shopping journey. Expect the sales to start earlier than ever this year as retailers jockey for consumers’ attention and dollars.

Target will kick things off with its Circle Week sale Oct. 1 through 7. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days come on Oct. 10 and 11, Walmart’s sale is Oct. 9 through 12, and Best Buy will be offering sales throughout the month.

Before those sales hit, Consumer Reports found some top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Cozy up this fall with a brand-new mattress. The Nolah Natural 11″ Mattress is now $1,406 at Nolah. This CR Recommended mattress aced tests for maintaining its original shape, height, and firmness after eight years of simulated use.

Next, the perfect gift for the music lover, traveler, or anyone just wanting a little peace and quiet. The Bose Noise Canceling headphones are as low as $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose.

Appetizers for those upcoming parties will be a breeze with an air fryer. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is as low as $109.95 at Amazon.

And send guests off with a great cup of coffee. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $139.99 at Best Buy and Home Depot.

One thing not to buy in the month of October is a TV. TVs continue to be at their best prices during Black Friday weekend, so hold off if you want to get the best deal on a new set.

And remember, there’s plenty of time to shop until the holidays, so no need to panic just yet.

Looking for something else this month? Consumer Reports says chainsaws, snow blowers, leaf blowers, thermostats, and ranges are also all on deep discount in October.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

File image
Teen boy injured in Glendale after being hit by a car while riding his bike
Tucson man’s missing 200-pound tortoise wrongfully claimed after going missing
UPDATE: Tucson man’s missing 200-pound tortoise found
Multiple lanes are blocked.
2 hospitalized after semi-truck involved crash on I-10 in west Phoenix
Sanchez has had the Frigidaire appliance in her home for about three years.
‘Our oven just exploded!’: Queen Creek family surprised by shattering glass