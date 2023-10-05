Black slimy matter on mint leaves, toxic chemicals next to chicken found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 4, 2023:

Chennai Chettinaad Palace - 2814 W. Bell Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

Raw eggs stored over butter and sour cream

No hot water in restaurant

Toilet not working in restroom

Tacos Calafia - 414 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

3 Violations

Toxic chemicals next to container of chicken

Red and green salsa not kept cold enough

Grilled onions not kept hot enough

Fran and Lupe’s - 4121 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale

3 violations

Raw shrimp above ready-to-eat green chiles

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Excessive organic matter on shelving

Wingstop - 5215 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

Bowls of ranch dressing not cooling properly

Plumbing mot installed properly

Liquid cheese not held at proper temperature

Sip Coffee and Beer House - 3620 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee rubs eye then puts away clean dishes

Black slimy organic matter on mint leaves

Almond milk not kept cold enough

Employee entered bathroom to replace paper towels then didn’t wash hands

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Anita’s Cocina - 57 N. Valentine Street, Wickenburg

Butcher Bobs Quality Meats - 11663 W. Bell Road, Surprise

Subway - 808 S. Priest Drive, Tempe

Venezia’s Pizza - 744 W. Ray Road, Gilbert

Crumbl Cookies - 4747 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix

Bandolero - 8977 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

