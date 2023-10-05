Black slimy matter on mint leaves, toxic chemicals next to chicken found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 4, 2023:
Chennai Chettinaad Palace - 2814 W. Bell Rd., Phoenix
3 violations
- Raw eggs stored over butter and sour cream
- No hot water in restaurant
- Toilet not working in restroom
Tacos Calafia - 414 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
3 Violations
- Toxic chemicals next to container of chicken
- Red and green salsa not kept cold enough
- Grilled onions not kept hot enough
Fran and Lupe’s - 4121 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Raw shrimp above ready-to-eat green chiles
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Excessive organic matter on shelving
Wingstop - 5215 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
3 violations
- Bowls of ranch dressing not cooling properly
- Plumbing mot installed properly
- Liquid cheese not held at proper temperature
Sip Coffee and Beer House - 3620 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
4 violations
- Employee rubs eye then puts away clean dishes
- Black slimy organic matter on mint leaves
- Almond milk not kept cold enough
- Employee entered bathroom to replace paper towels then didn’t wash hands
Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Anita’s Cocina - 57 N. Valentine Street, Wickenburg
Butcher Bobs Quality Meats - 11663 W. Bell Road, Surprise
Subway - 808 S. Priest Drive, Tempe
Venezia’s Pizza - 744 W. Ray Road, Gilbert
Crumbl Cookies - 4747 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix
Bandolero - 8977 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
