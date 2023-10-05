Your Life
Black slimy matter on mint leaves, toxic chemicals next to chicken found at Phoenix-area restaurants

A taco shop in Tempe and a coffee spot in Phoenix made this week's Dirty Dining list.
A taco shop in Tempe and a coffee spot in Phoenix made this week's Dirty Dining list.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 4, 2023:

Chennai Chettinaad Palace - 2814 W. Bell Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

  • Raw eggs stored over butter and sour cream
  • No hot water in restaurant
  • Toilet not working in restroom

Tacos Calafia - 414 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

3 Violations

  • Toxic chemicals next to container of chicken
  • Red and green salsa not kept cold enough
  • Grilled onions not kept hot enough

Fran and Lupe’s - 4121 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Raw shrimp above ready-to-eat green chiles
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Excessive organic matter on shelving

Wingstop - 5215 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

  • Bowls of ranch dressing not cooling properly
  • Plumbing mot installed properly
  • Liquid cheese not held at proper temperature

Sip Coffee and Beer House - 3620 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employee rubs eye then puts away clean dishes
  • Black slimy organic matter on mint leaves
  • Almond milk not kept cold enough
  • Employee entered bathroom to replace paper towels then didn’t wash hands

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Anita’s Cocina - 57 N. Valentine Street, Wickenburg

Butcher Bobs Quality Meats - 11663 W. Bell Road, Surprise

Subway - 808 S. Priest Drive, Tempe

Venezia’s Pizza - 744 W. Ray Road, Gilbert

Crumbl Cookies - 4747 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix

Bandolero - 8977 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

