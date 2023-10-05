Bar fight leaves man in critical condition; suspect arrested in Chandler

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing a felony charge after police say he stabbed another man at Chandler bar, sending him to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday night/Wednesday morning outside Bourbon Jacks American Tavern in downtown Chandler. Police say 30-year-old Isiah Morse knew the other man and got into a fight that turned physical. That’s when Morse stabbed the victim in the neck, prosecutors say. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police didn’t give an update on his condition on Wednesday night. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Morse was later arrested and booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class 3 felony. He faced a judge Wednesday night, where he expressed remorse. “This is my first offense, and I’m not happy with the situation that I handled it in,” Morse said. “I’m just not happy with what happened.” A judge set a $75,000 cash-only bond for him.

