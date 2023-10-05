Your Life
Arizona taekwondo school raising money for breast cancer patients

Students and teachers at the American Taekwondo Association in Tempe wear pink belts to support cancer warriors.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Valley martial arts school is joining the fight against this common illness.

Students and teachers at the American Taekwondo Association in Tempe wear pink belts to support cancer warriors. Every belt that is purchased raises money for families fighting breast cancer. This year, the school hopes to raise $100,000 for moms battling cancer. “We would just love for people to continue to do this through October and make so many lives be happier during Christmas,” said owner Michelle Landgren-Lee.

If you would like to donate or nominate someone to receive a donation, click or tap here.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

