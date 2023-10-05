Arizona taekwondo school raising money for breast cancer patients

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Valley martial arts school is joining the fight against this common illness.

Students and teachers at the American Taekwondo Association in Tempe wear pink belts to support cancer warriors. Every belt that is purchased raises money for families fighting breast cancer. This year, the school hopes to raise $100,000 for moms battling cancer. “We would just love for people to continue to do this through October and make so many lives be happier during Christmas,” said owner Michelle Landgren-Lee.

