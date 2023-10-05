Your Life
Arizona to start auctioning shipping containers from makeshift border wall

Bids will start at $2,000.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shipping containers previously at the southern border will now be up for grabs in an auction. Arizona Department of Administration officials announced on Thursday the state will start auctioning shipping containers beginning Oct. 16.

Five 40-foot containers will be available to begin, with bids starting at $2,000. Each bidding period will be open for two weeks. The winning bidder will have five days to finalize their payment and schedule a pickup within 30 days of purchase. Transportation of the containers is the buyer’s responsibility and not included in the bid. The state will also post additional containers every two weeks.

Arizona’s Family sister station in Tucson, KOLD News 13, reported that a Arizona nonprofit had purchased containers to help provide shelter during the summer. “I’ve always wanted to help people, but I don’t want to help you the rest of your life. I want to help you, I want to give you a hand up because I want you to go forth and help others,” said Bryan Benz, founder and CEO of Wholistic Transformation – Changing Hearts, Minds and Communities.

Ducey ordered the containers removed from the border after the Biden administration filed a lawsuit, alleging the state of Arizona did not have permission to create its own border barrier on federal land. The total cost of the project was estimated to be roughly $175 million.

While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million.

The state of Arizona is expected to recoup less than $4 million of the $175 million it spent as Arizona taxpayers shelled out $6,700 for each 40-foot container. Last year, Arizona’s Family Investigates found those same-sized containers for sale for $3,000.

For more information about the auction, click or tap here.

