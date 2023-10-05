Arizona Diamondbacks beat Brewers, advance to NLDS against Dodgers

MILWAUKEE, WI (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks do what they do best: Answer Back, as they overcame a rough first inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday to advance to the National League Divisional Series, where they’ll play the Los Angeles Dodgers. D-backs ace Zac Gallen didn’t start well, throwing the most pitches in the first inning all season and giving up two runs. The D-backs didn’t get their first hit until the fifth inning.

But then Alek Thomas homered to deep right to get the Snakes on the board. In the top of the sixth, with Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo on second and third, Ketel Marte slapped a single, scoring both, giving the D-backs the lead. Tommy Pham later scored on a wild pitch, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single to cap off a four-run sixth inning, giving Arizona a 5-2 lead. Gallen settled down and pitched six innings, giving up only those two runs while striking out five.

The bullpen, which has been the Achilles heel of the D-backs’ pitching, was again sensational. They held the Brewers scoreless for the final three innings. During Game 1 on Tuesday, six pitchers from the bullpen gave up zero runs while striking out seven.

The latest time the Snakes were in the NLDS was 2011 when they lost to the Brewers in five games.

