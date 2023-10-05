Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Diamondbacks beat Brewers, advance to NLDS against Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte gets a two-run scoring hit during the sixth inning of a Game...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte gets a two-run scoring hit during the sixth inning of a Game 2 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, WI (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks do what they do best: Answer Back, as they overcame a rough first inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday to advance to the National League Divisional Series, where they’ll play the Los Angeles Dodgers. D-backs ace Zac Gallen didn’t start well, throwing the most pitches in the first inning all season and giving up two runs. The D-backs didn’t get their first hit until the fifth inning.

But then Alek Thomas homered to deep right to get the Snakes on the board. In the top of the sixth, with Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo on second and third, Ketel Marte slapped a single, scoring both, giving the D-backs the lead. Tommy Pham later scored on a wild pitch, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single to cap off a four-run sixth inning, giving Arizona a 5-2 lead. Gallen settled down and pitched six innings, giving up only those two runs while striking out five.

The bullpen, which has been the Achilles heel of the D-backs’ pitching, was again sensational. They held the Brewers scoreless for the final three innings. During Game 1 on Tuesday, six pitchers from the bullpen gave up zero runs while striking out seven.

The latest time the Snakes were in the NLDS was 2011 when they lost to the Brewers in five games.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Crofutt was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Police: Drunk driver was 4x over the legal limit at the time of a deadly crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Frank Gennario's house is full of D-backs memorabilia.
D-backs super fan has attended 2,000+ home games; only missed 3 since 1998
Frank Gennario is a longtime season ticket holder who has only missed three D-backs home games...
Arizona Diamondbacks super fan shows off memorabilia dedicated to team
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a home...
Diamondbacks hit Burnes hard to rally for 6-3 victory over Brewers in Wild Card Series opener
For the first time since 2017, the Arizona Diamondbacks are heading to the playoffs but first,...
Diamondbacks make it to the playoffs, first time since 2017