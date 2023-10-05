Your Life
2 in Arizona win $50K+ in Arizona lottery

Nobody won the jackpot.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of Arizona Lottery players won enough cash for a new car after Wednesday’s drawings. Somebody bought a winning Powerball ticket at the Fry’s Fuel Center on Willow Creek Road in Prescott worth $50,000. Someone else won $53,000, thanks to the Fantasy 5. The winning ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Casa Grande.

As for the Powerball jackpot, nobody won after Wednesday’s drawing, so it has rolled over to an estimated $1.4 billion for Saturday’s drawing. The cash prize would be “just” $643.7 million. The largest Powerball jackpot was last year, when it climbed to just over $2 billion.

