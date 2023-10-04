Your Life
Woman dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

Detectives are on the scene investigating what led to the crash.
Detectives are on the scene investigating what led to the crash.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Tuesday evening. Around 6:20 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a three-vehicle collision near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found several people with injuries.

Police say a woman died at the scene. Two other adults were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Detectives are on the scene investigating what led to the crash. Police say the area near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road will be closed as they investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

