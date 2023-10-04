Warmer days ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -We’re off to another cool morning with most Valley communities in the 60s. Easterly winds are once again bringing smoke into parts of the Valley from a landfill fire burning in the northeast part of the Valley. Westerly winds this afternoon should offer improvement, similar to yesterday. Look for a Valley high of 94 degrees today under sunny skies.

Triple digit heat returns to the Valley tomorrow and continues through Saturday. Building high pressure brings the warmer conditions. It will also drive some breeziness in parts of the state starting tonight and into tomorrow.

Increasing moisture will bring a chance of high country showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Chances for Valley rain are slim, near about 5 percent for Saturday.

