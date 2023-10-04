Tucson man’s missing 200-pound tortoise wrongfully claimed after going missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man hopes his 200-pound Sulcata tortoise will be returned to him.

He said his tortoise, named Sherman, was wrongfully claimed by two women on Tucson’s east side on Thursday.

In February, the Tucson Fire Department rescued three giant tortoises from a house fire. One of those tortoises was Sherman.

For the past eight months, he’s gotten a second chance at life. He got a brand new backyard all to himself, complete with his burrow (that he made himself.)

But that all changed on Thursday when Sherman’s owner Tanner Morris, noticed he had somehow gotten out.

He said he woke to a note on his door saying his neighbor found Sherman. But before he could go bring him home, he says two women beat him to it.

“I gave her a call and she said there were two women that came by right as she came by right as she let Sherman into her backyard and claimed that he was theirs,” he explained.

The neighbor who found him didn’t want to be on camera but told 13 News another neighbor helped post Sherman’s picture on Facebook before she knew who he belonged to.

Shortly after, when two women came knocking on her door trying to claim him, she didn’t think twice. But noted she did find it odd they didn’t have the proper car to take him home in.

She even said she offered to drive “Harold” up the street in a car more suited for his weight, but the women declined.

“It’s a very distinct tortoise. When I see him I can tell it’s him. It was him,” Morris said of his pet. “It’s very rare to have a tortoise this large. And of course, nobody really knew that he was here so she didn’t really get a description as far as where they lived. Just a brief description of the car they took him in.”

The neighbor said the two women called him “Harold” and said it was their grandmothers and looking back, she now wishes she had asked more questions.

“The coincidence of someone automatically finding him and then those two women walking door-to-door looking for a tortoise is a coincidence. Especially since my gates were locked,” Morris said.

As for how Sherman got out, that’s still a mystery. Morris said there were no holes in the yard to signal that he dug his way out. For a 200-pound tortoise, there would be a hole. He said he believes Sherman may have been lured out. He hopes whoever has him does the right thing and returns him.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.