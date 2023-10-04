Triple digits are coming back to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wednesday was another smoky morning for some folks in the southeast Valley as that landfill fire continues to smolder near the Beeline Highway, north of the Loop 202. Winds from the southwest cleared the air a bit, but expect similar conditions on Thursday before the afternoon breeze kicks in. Wednesday was sunny and warmer, with highs back into the 90s for most of the Valley. As the ridge of high pressure increases, daytime highs will continue to climb above the seasonal average. Look for triple-digit temperatures Thursday through the weekend, with the highest readings probably landing on Friday, from 102-104.

Triple digits may linger into the beginning of next week. Some clouds and breezy conditions are expected for northern Arizona, with rain chances very slim—possible showers near the far eastern rim late into the weekend.

