Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Triple digits are coming back to the Phoenix area

Should be the last we see highs in the 100s for the year
A bit warmer than Tuesday.
A bit warmer than Tuesday.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wednesday was another smoky morning for some folks in the southeast Valley as that landfill fire continues to smolder near the Beeline Highway, north of the Loop 202. Winds from the southwest cleared the air a bit, but expect similar conditions on Thursday before the afternoon breeze kicks in. Wednesday was sunny and warmer, with highs back into the 90s for most of the Valley. As the ridge of high pressure increases, daytime highs will continue to climb above the seasonal average. Look for triple-digit temperatures Thursday through the weekend, with the highest readings probably landing on Friday, from 102-104.

Triple digits may linger into the beginning of next week. Some clouds and breezy conditions are expected for northern Arizona, with rain chances very slim—possible showers near the far eastern rim late into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Crofutt was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Police: Drunk driver was 4x over the legal limit at the time of a deadly crash in Phoenix

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/4/2023
Smoky air in Phoenix; warmer temperatures incoming
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 10/04/23
Gorgeous temps ahead for Arizona, but Phoenix creeps back to 100s
.
Phoenix is warming back up for the weekend
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Tuesday, 10/3/2023.
Warmer weather ahead for metro Phoenix